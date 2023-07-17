Human skeleton found in Noida drain, probe underway

Noida, Jul 17 (PTI) Police here have launched an investigation after a human skeleton was recovered in a drain, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The skeleton was found stuck in the bushes on the drain in Noida Sector 136 on Sunday. It was spotted by some locals and they informed the police, they said.

"The skeleton, believed to be of a male, was removed and legal proceedings initiated. An investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to establish the identity," a police spokesperson said.

Police said a heavy flow of water in the drains due to recent rains might have brought the skeleton to the spot and it got stuck in the bushes. PTI KIS NSD NSD