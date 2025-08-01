'Human trafficking' case: Kerala Cong MPs allege conspiracy behind referring nuns' bail plea to NIA

Raipur, Aug 1 (PTI) A delegation of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Kerala arrived here on Friday to meet two nuns who were arrested in Chhattisgarh on the charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

Members of the delegation alleged that referring the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court by the Durg sessions court is a conspiracy to ensure that the arrested nuns don't get bail immediately.

Nuns Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with one Sukhman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in the state on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

A sessions court in Durg district on Wednesday said that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the bail application of the three accused, and that they will have to move a special NIA court for relief.

The Congress delegation comprises four MPs, including Hibi Eden and Kodikunnil Suresh.

The first delegation of the Congress had arrived on July 29.

Talking to PTI Videos at the Raipur airport, Suresh said the AICC team will visit Durg jail and meet the nuns to convey their solidarity.

He said that in Kerala, an agitation is underway against the arrest of the nuns.

"They (the nuns) have been serving poor people in Chhattisgarh, especially in tribal areas. Wherever the BJP is in power, nuns, priests, pastors and other missionaries are being attacked, which is not good. Our country is democratic and secular, and our Constitution gives freedom of religion," the MP said.

He further questioned the session court's move to refer the case to the NIA court.

"There is a conspiracy, that's why the case has been referred to the NIA. This means there will be a long process, and bail will not be granted immediately. That's why they have sent the case to the NIA court," Suresh claimed.

MP Hibi Eden said, "If it is not the jurisdiction of the local police or local court, and the NIA is taking the case, then why are they in jail for the last five days?" Eden further said the arrest of the nun was unlawful and unjust.

"It is a particular political party's policy to ensure they are in jail, and we strongly condemn them. This is the BJP's stand, " he alleged.

He further claimed that in some northern states, Christians have to seek permission from local Sangh Pariwar outfits to conduct a holy mass, which was unacceptable.

"We have requested the government to take proper steps. This is a wrongful accusation. We have also met the Home Minister and written to the Prime Minister. They have taken it seriously. I hope they will understand. They will not oppose the bail pleas (of the nuns) today in the NIA court," Eden said.

The arrest of the two Kerala-based nuns has triggered a political row, with the Congress and the CPI(M) strongly criticising the move.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, however, accused the opposition of "politicising the matter".

A victim of the alleged human trafficking and forceful conversion has claimed that she was coerced and assaulted by Bajrang Dal activists to give a false statement, a charge denied by the right-wing outfit.

The police also did not record her statement properly, 21-year-old Kamleshwari Pradhan claimed, adding her family has been following Christianity for the last four to five years. PTI TKP ARU