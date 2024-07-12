Human trafficking module busted in Baramulla, 4 minor Rohingya girls rescued

Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) A human trafficking module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and four minor Rohingya girls were rescued, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off from reliable sources, the police in Baramulla successfully dismantled a human trafficking module operating in Ushkura, a police spokesman said.

He said the investigation revealed that Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ushkura, was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of minor girls from outside the Union Territory.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Baramulla police station and investigation was taken up, he said.

Acting swiftly on the information, a police team raided Bhat's residential premises and rescued three minor girls who are from Rohingya in Myanmar, the spokesman said.

The raid was conducted in the presence of a magistrate and lady police officials, he said.

During interrogation, Bhat confessed that he sold one girl to Mehraj Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Kanlibagh, the spokesman said.

He said a raid at Tantray's residence led to the rescue of another minor Rohingya girl.

Both Bhat and Tantray have been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals involved in this human trafficking racket, he added.

The police urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report to the authorities any suspicious activities. PTI SSB KSS KSS