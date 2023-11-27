Human trafficking racket busted in J&K, 5 held

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) A human trafficking racket was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district with the arrest of five people, including a Rohingya refugee, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The Rohingya was identified as Manzoor Alam, they said.

"The accused trafficked Rohingya women via Bangladesh and got them married to locals in Union Territory in exchange for money," the official said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the official added.

In October 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered all state governments to identify and monitor Rohingya refugees.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims, described by the UN as the most persecuted minority in the world, fled their homes in 2017 to escape an alleged crackdown by the Myanmarese military. PTI SSB RHL