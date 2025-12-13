Human trafficking serious social problem in Santhal Pargana: Jharkhand HC CJ

Dumka (Jharkhand), Dec 13 (PTI) Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice and chief patron of the state legal services authority Tarlok Singh Chauhan on Saturday termed human trafficking as a serious social problem in the state's Santhal Pargana region.

Inaugurating the National Lok Adalat here, which was held simultaneously across the state, the chief justice said trafficking poses a grave challenge to society in the region.

Expressing concern over the safety of women and children, he said preventing child labour remained a major challenge.

He termed the practice of witch-hunting as a social curse and stressed on the need for awareness and effective implementation of laws at the ground level to eradicate it.

Chauhan said justice should not be limited to the courts alone, but should be felt in the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Through legal services and empowerment camps, the judiciary is trying to reach the last person in society, ensuring equal access to equality, dignity, and justice for every citizen. Platforms like Lok Adalats, legal aid, and conciliation not only resolve disputes, but also strengthen social harmony and mutual trust and make legal services collaborative rather than confrontational," the Chief Justice added.

He added that legal services were no longer limited to free legal aid but had evolved into a tool for the overall empowerment of citizens.

Chauhan also appreciated a short film presented by a Legal Aid Clinic, saying such creative initiatives effectively highlight the problems, struggles and aspirations of ordinary people while enhancing legal awareness.

HC judge and executive chairperson of JHALSA Ranchi Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad said that even today, women and weaker sections of society are subjected to violence by being branded as witches due to superstitions.

"There is no such thing as a witch. Such beliefs are a result of ignorance and delusion," he said.

During the programme, beneficiaries were provided legal awareness and information on various government welfare schemes.

Several services related to social security, health, identity documents and livelihoods were offered on the spot through stalls set up by different state government departments. PTI CORR ANB MNB