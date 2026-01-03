Human-wildlife conflict: Minister inaugurates Integrated Command and Control Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday said the state’s Integrated Command and Control Centre would play a key role in providing technology-driven solutions to manage rising human-wildlife conflict.

Speaking after inaugurating the Command Centre and seven divisional regional control centres here, Khandre said residents living near forests and the general public can call the Forest Department’s helpline number 1926 to report wildlife movements or forest-related offences.

"The information received will be relayed from the command centre to the concerned division, and senior officers will monitor the issue until the complaint is resolved," he said in a statement issued by his office.

The state forest minister said the command centre is equipped to monitor footage from AI-enabled cameras installed in forest areas and along forest fringes, as well as satellite imagery.

This system will provide real-time data on wildlife movement to relevant departments, enabling timely action, he added.

Highlighting the state’s conservation efforts, Khandre said strict implementation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has resulted in a significant rise in wildlife populations.

Karnataka has 6,395 elephants, ranking first in the country, and 563 tigers, placing it second nationally. Populations of gaur, bison, bears, leopards, deer, and wild boar have also increased.

While the growth in wildlife numbers has led to crop damage and occasional human fatalities, the Command Centre has been established to provide technology-based solutions to mitigate such incidents, he said.

"The Integrated Command and Control Centre at Aranya Bhavan will be directly connected to Divisional Command and Control Centres (DCCCs) in 11 high-conflict divisions. This network will help manage and control human–wildlife conflicts effectively," Khandre added.

Divisional control centres were earlier inaugurated on December 3 in the MM Hills Wildlife division, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Kali Tiger Reserve, and Madikeri division.

Earlier in the day, centres were inaugurated in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Bannerghatta National Park, BRT Tiger Reserve, Bhadra Tiger Reserve, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Mangaluru divisions.

The minister said the command centre will assess field-level data and public complaints, deploy rapid response teams, monitor situations until resolved, facilitate divisional supervision, issue warnings, and maintain an integrated dashboard for divisions.

It will also track e-patrol and GPS-based patrol teams, identify sensitive conflict zones, and relay direct instructions from the central office to range officers.

Movement of elephants fitted with radio collars will be monitored in real time, which is expected to reduce human casualties and crop losses.

Khandre said Karnataka has over 43,000 sq km of forest, making it impossible to protect the area with manpower alone.

Recognising the need for technology-based solutions, he directed the establishment of the state-level ICCC and regional centres and sanctioned the required funds.

The command centre will also support monitoring of railway barricades, solar fencing, elephant trenches, and other forest works.

Plans are underway to further enhance the centre’s capabilities using satellite technology and artificial intelligence, he added. PTI AMP SSK