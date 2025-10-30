Human-wildlife conflict: Priyanka Gandhi hands over state-of-the art vehicle to RRT in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 30 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday handed over a state-of-the-art vehicle to the Forest Department's rapid response team (RTT) here to help them address the human-wildlife conflict in the region.

The vehicle, which was flagged off from Priyanka's MP office here, was provided at a cost of Rs 50 lakh from the JSW Foundation's Social Commitment Fund, a party statement said.

Apart from this, equipment worth Rs 1.34 crore, which includes a drug-firing unit, thermal drones, night vision binoculars, thermal cameras, camera traps, wireless seats, safety equipment, revolving and hand-held search lights and a portable X-ray machine, will also be provided to the RRT as soon as it becomes available.

The equipment will be made available to the Forest Department as per the estimate of Rs 1.34 crore provided by it, the statement said.

These facilities will be very helpful for the Forest Department's RRT during emergency situations involving human-wildlife conflict, it said.

It said that the issue of lack of state-of-the art facilities with the RRT was raised in a high-level meeting chaired by the Congress MP after she visited the home of a woman killed by a tiger.

In the meeting, Priyanka had assured that modern facilities would be provided to the RRT through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, the statement said.

She had given the assurance during her interaction with wildlife veterinarian Dr Arun Zakaria and the RRT at the Muthanga Wildlife Center last month, it said.

The Congress MP arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit on Wednesday and inaugurated various developmental projects in her constituency.