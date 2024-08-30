Humans, tigers coexist peacefully in Bhopal: MP CM at tour operators' association event

Bhopal, Aug 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said Bhopal is the only state capital in India where humans use the roads during the day and tigers stroll on them by night.

He was speaking here after inaugurating the three-day 39th annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, themed on 'Resurgent India Inbound' with the aim of increasing the footfall of foreign tourists in the state.

"Bhopal is the state capital where humans use the roads during the day and tigers at night. Both have learnt to live peacefully. Don't be surprised and fear not if you see a tiger strolling on Bhopal roads," Yadav said, highlighting wildlife attractions of the state.

He recalled that when he was the higher education minister two years ago, he visited a college of excellence in Bhopal where the principal and students requested him to increase the height of the boundary wall as a tiger used to visit the premises at night.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his speech pointed out the immense tourism potential of the state, and underlined the need to develop more destinations for holidayers in the country.

The growth rate of the Indian tourism industry was about to touch 20 per cent, he said.

"Bharat's share in global tourism was somewhere around 7 per cent. We have to double it in the next five years. This is our responsibility," said the Union minister.

More than 1200 tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and representatives of the tourism sector from across the country are participating in the convention. PTI LAL KRK