Humayun's Tomb in perfect condition: ASI after collapse incident near monument in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India on Friday said the Humayun's Tomb, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is in "perfect condition", and clarified that reports about a collapse incident in south Delhi does not pertain to the monument.

The ASI said it regrets the "unfortunate" incident at "an unprotected structure", abutting the 16th-century monument.

Five people were killed and four others injured on Friday evening after a wall of a dargah near the Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed, police said.

A total of nine injured people were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre and one was rushed to LNJP Hospital, they said.

There were initial reports claiming there was a "collapse of a portion of a dome" at the tomb.

In a post on X, the ASI wrote, "The unfortunate incident, in the Patte Shah Dargah, at Nizamuddin area of Delhi, is deeply condoled." "The Archaeological Survey of India regrets the unfortunate incident, at an unprotected structure, abutting the WH monument of the Humayun's Tomb but due to the nearness to the site could reach out as aides to those trapped in the accident," it said.

"The WH monument of the Humayun's Tomb is in perfect condition and this news does not pertain to the monument," the ASI posted.

Humayun's Tomb is a major tourist attraction in the national capital and is visited daily by hundreds of domestic and foreign visitors.

The Humayun's Tomb complex, which consists of the central tomb and other structures and landscaped elements in Nizamuddin area, is an ASI-protected site.

"Humayun's Tomb stands within a complex of 27.04 ha that includes other contemporary, 16th century Mughal garden-tombs such as Nila Gumbad, Isa Khan, Bu Halima, Afsarwala, Barber's Tomb and the complex where the craftsmen employed for the building of Humayun's Tomb stayed, the Arab Serai," according to the UNESCO website.

It was inscribed on the UNESCO list in 1993, with a minor boundary modification which was inscribed in 2016, it says. PTI KND KVK KVK