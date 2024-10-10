'Humble man': Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Iltija Mufti condole Rata Tata's death

Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP's Iltija Mufti on Thursday condoled the death of Ratan Tata, saying he was a humble man whose contribution can never be forgotten.

"It is shocking. He (Tata) was a humble man.

"He opened his family organisation for everyone. He took his company to the entire world," Abdullah told reporters here.

The NC president said Tata's contribution to the country can never be forgotten.

"Today, when is he is no more, he will never be forgotten as what he has done for India is great and he took the country to greater heights," Abdullah added.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti said Tata's death was a huge loss for the country.

"He was so humble and always so calm. I think he did so much for India. He was a businessman with ethics," Mufti said, adding his demise is a huge loss for the country. PTI SSB KSS KSS