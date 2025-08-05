Humid but no rain in Delhi, maximum temperature at 32.7 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours, but humidity levels remained high, oscillating between 75 per cent in the morning and 69 per cent in the evening.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with rain in the city for Wednesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 25 and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an AQI of 97 at 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".