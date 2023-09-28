Humid day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded a notch above normal at 35.2 degrees Celsius on a dry and humid Thursday, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 22.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 137.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 43 per cent, the weather office said in a bulletin. PTI ABU SZM