Humid day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The maximum temperature settled a notch above the season's average at 35.6 degrees Celsius on a humid Monday in Delhi.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius -- normal for this time of the year. No rainfall was recorded in the national capital, the weather office said.

The humidity level oscillated between 55 per cent and 93 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 36 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 118.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SLB SZM