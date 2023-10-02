Humid day in Delhi, mercury touches 35.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Warm conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 35.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the weather office said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 35 per cent and 89 per cent.

The mercury settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear skies for Tuesday with a possibility of mist in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 146. The AQI of neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida and Noida stood at 165, 189, 129, 214 and 179 respectively.

The air quality is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category from October 3 to October 5.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SLB RPA