Humid Friday for Delhiites as city records 4.3 mm rainfall

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhiites witnessed a humid Friday with the city recording 4.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department.

Pritampura recorded 42.5 mm of rain, followed by Aya Nagar (13.3 mm), Palam (4.8 mm) and Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, receiving 4.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said. According to the IMD bulletin, the relative humidity oscillated between 76 per cent and 86 per cent.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 36 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM BHJ BHJ