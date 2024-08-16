Humid morning in Delhi, minimum temp 25.3 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The national capital experienced a humid morning on Friday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the humidity level was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 63 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM NSD NSD