Humid morning in Delhi, maximum temp to settle near 31 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital experienced a humid morning on Thursday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain with thunderstorms during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 79 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".