Humid morning in Delhi, minimum temperature 27.2 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital experienced a highly humid morning and recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The national capital received 5.7 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Delhi's air quality was in the "satisfactory" category on Saturday morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 66 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".