Delhi weather today: Humid morning in the city, rain likely later in the day

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday witnessed a humid morning with an overcast sky, the India Meteorological Department said while predicting rain accompanied by thunderstorms later in the day.

The Safdarjung observatory, which serves as the city's base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent, according to IMD's morning bulletin.

Among other stations, Palam recorded 23.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and received 79.2 mm of rainfall.

Ridge recorded 24.8 degrees Celsius and 34.7 mm of rain, while Ayanagar logged 25.7 degrees Celsius along with 51.5 mm Lodi Road reported 24.3 degrees Celsius and 9.5 mm, it said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category on Friday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".