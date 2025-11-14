Humiliating defeat for Congress in Bihar; even AIMIM, Left did better: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the people of Bihar have inflicted such a crushing defeat on the Congress that even the AIMIM and Left parties outperformed it.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Fadnavis said the NDA got a big mandate from people across all sections of society, including women and the youth.

"Bihar trusts (Prime Minister) Modi, and Amit Shah shaped the campaign. Modi is in the minds of Biharis, and Biharis are in the mind of Modi," he said, as the NDA was poised for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

Bihar has taught a lesson to the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance, especially the Congress, Fadnavis said.

"The Congress has suffered a humiliating defeat. Only the fools do not correct their mistakes. Its fake narrative worked in the Lok Sabha elections to some extent. But it was soon busted," he said.

"The Congress's situation is so bad that the AIMIM has got more seats, and all Left parties together also have won more seats than Congress," the BJP leader further said.

While the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five seats, the Congress had won one seat and was leading in four, as per the Election Commission's website. Two Left parties won a seat each and one of them was leading in one constituency.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, also said that the people's message to the Congress was that it will be rejected if it continued to insult constitutional institutions and popular mandate. The party will perish if it continued to campaign in such a manner, the Maharashtra chief minister warned. PTI MR KRK