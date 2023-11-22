Humorist Surendra Sharma, singer Malini Awasthi to perform at 'Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat'

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Humorist Surendra Sharma, poet Ashok Chakradhar, singer Malini Awasthi, actors Kumud Mishra and Manu Rishi Chadha are among the artistes performing at the upcoming 'Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat', starting here from Friday.

The three-day cultural extravaganza, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture, will showcase an array of different performances from varied genres of art, culture and literature at at India International Centre (IIC).

Beginning with a saxophone recital by Padma Shri Yash Gulati, the inaugural day of the event will be packed with multiple programmes, including play 'Majaz Zinda Hai' by director Salima Raza, panel discussion on 'Rangmanch ki Samajik Zarurat' and Kavi Sammelan featuring the likes of poet Waseem Barelvi, Surendra Sharma, Ashok Chakradhar and Azm Shakiri.

"The best thing about Bhartiya art, culture and literature is that it is timeless and therapeutic. Bhartiya art and literature can actually help people in healing and deal with the stressful lifestyle. It has been our endeavour to connect as many people from all age groups and all walks of life with our deep rooted art and literature," said Ranjeet Chauhan, poet and founder of Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab in a statement.

Kashmiri rabab recital by renowned sufi singer Noor Mohammad, 'Sur Sadhna' by singer Malini Awasthi, panel discussion on 'Cinema, Webseries aur Rangmanch: Kabhi Door Kabhi Paas' with actor-writer Manu Rishi Chadha and actor Priyanshu Painyuli are among the events lined up for day two.

The list of poets participating in the festival also includes Farhat Ehsaas, Shariq Kaifi, Jamuna Prasad Upadhyay, Sunil Panwar, Waseem Nadir, Manish Shukla and Javed Mushiri.

The festival on its third day will host 'Baitbazi', a fun game of Urdu poetry, 'Natya Katha: Meera' by classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and 'Kabir and Sufi Gaayan' by Rajiv Singh's group from Madhya Pradesh.

It will come to a close on November 26 with 'Mehfil-e-Qawwali' by sufi singer Shafi Sopori's group from Kashmir.

The festival will also travel to nine other states and UTs such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir. PTI MG MAH MAH