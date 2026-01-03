Hump Museum keeps World War II legacy alive in Arunachal: DyCM

Itanagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday said the state government is committed to promote heritage tourism, including developing World War II war sites and trekking routes to aircraft crash locations across the northeastern state.

Highlighting key initiatives, Mein said that as part of the upcoming International Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, the state will observe 80 years of World War II with a special Willy Jeep Rally from Pasighat to Pangsau Pass.

"New museums and tourism projects are being taken up to honour the sacrifices made during the war and to keep this important chapter of history alive for future generations," Mein said in a social media post.

The deputy chief minister made these remarks during his visit to the Hump World War II Museum at Pasighat, accompanied by former chief minister Mukut Mithi and other MLAs.

Mein commended Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for his visionary initiative in establishing the museum.

He said the museum preserves rare and valuable artefacts, including remains of aircraft that crashed during World War II, and serves as a moving memorial for families of soldiers who laid down their lives.

The deputy chief minister further added that many tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh had contributed during World War II as porters and by supporting the construction of the historic Ledo Road.

To honour this legacy, Mein said a World War II Museum at Jairampur is under construction, and war-related sites in Changlang district are being developed as tourist attractions.

These include trekking routes to aircraft crash sites and other heritage locations, aimed at boosting tourism while preserving history.

"These efforts are a tribute to those who sacrificed during World War II and a reminder that their contributions must never be forgotten," he added.

The Hump World War II Museum at Pasighat stands as a powerful reminder of Arunachal Pradesh's crucial role during World War II, officials said.

Dedicated to preserving wartime history, the museum houses rare artefacts, photographs and remnants of aircraft that crashed in the region during the conflict.

It not only documents the strategic importance of the Hump air route and the Ledo Road but also honours the sacrifices of soldiers and the invaluable contribution of local tribal communities who served as porters and guides.

The museum offers visitors a deeply moving insight into a lesser-known chapter of history, while serving as a place of remembrance for families of those who laid down their lives during the war, they added. PTI UPL UPL RG