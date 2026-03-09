Hundreds affected by water contamination in three states: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Incidents of drinking water contamination have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, with hundreds of people falling ill, the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said in Uttar Pradesh, complaints of contaminated water were received from Sector Delta-1 and Sector Alpha-2 in Greater Noida, where leakages in water connections were detected and rectified.

In Haryana's Gurugram, an incident was reported in a private colony in Sector 70-70A in December last year, he said, adding that an enquiry later found the water storage tanks of individual house owners were unclean. The tanks were cleaned and the issue was resolved.

According to the Madhya Pradesh government, incidents of vomiting and diarrhoea were reported on December 28 last year in the Bhagirathpura area in Indore, Sahu said.

He said 22 deaths were reported due to acute diarrhoeal disease in the locality, while a total of 459 people were hospitalised.

In Andhra Pradesh, cases of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea were reported in early 2026 in certain localities of the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation. The outbreak remained confined to a few wards and authorities took immediate remedial measures in coordination with the district administration and the health department.

According to the minister, a total of 224 people were hospitalised and two deaths were reported.

In Gujarat, a localised typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar affected 258 people who were hospitalised. No deaths were reported.

In Balasinor, 506 people have been hospitalised since October 2025 due to leakages in ageing drinking water pipelines and drainage networks, while 436 people fell ill in Vadodara due to water contamination from 2025. PTI BUN DIV DIV