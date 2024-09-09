Hundreds assemble for '9-9-9' rally in Kolkata, demand justice for RG Kar hospital victim

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Rallies were taken out in different parts of the metropolis as part of an event termed ‘9-9-9’, with people assembling for nine minutes when the clock struck 9 on Monday evening, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered.

Singing the national anthem, hundreds gathered for nine minutes at Shyambazar, Esplanade, New Town, Jadavpur 8B terminus, apart from Bally and Mandirtala in neighbouring Howrah town.

"We have symbolically named the protest ‘9-9-9’... The brutal attack on our sister had taken place on August 9, exactly one month back. All we seek is justice for her," Ushashi Dey, a protesting college student at Jadavpur said.

The protesters also displayed mobile flash lights for nine minutes and shouted slogans, demanding punishment for the culprits.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks in a seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She was allegedly raped and killed while on duty. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests. PTI SUS RBT