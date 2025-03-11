Hundreds attend poisoned BJP leader's funeral in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) Hundreds of people gathered here on Tuesday for the funeral of BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav, who was allegedly killed with a lethal injection a day before.

The funeral, held in Davdhara Himachal village, was thronged by local BJP leaders and workers, who demanded the killers be brought to book fast.

A local party leader and in-charge of 'Shakti Kendra' in Chandausi, Amit Varshney, remembered Yadav as a humble man and a true party worker, adding, the huge turnout was a testimony to his popularity.

"His last rites were performed at Rajghat on the bank of the Ganga," he told PTI.

Speaking to reporters at Yadav's residence, BJP district president Harendra Singh said the killers cannot escape the law.

"They may believe that with their method, they will dodge the law. But they are mistaken. Action against them will be so severe that their future generations will remember it," he said.

Party MLAs from Badaun and Moradabad, Mahesh Chandra Gupta and Ritesh Gupta, former minister Ajit Singh (Raju), and BJP's western region vice-president Rajesh Singhal attended Yadav's funeral.

Gulfam Singh Yadav, 60, was at his village farm on Monday when three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a substance, Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari said.

"Yadav was being taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way... A police team has been deployed to investigate the case," he added.

The victim had earlier contested an Assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket.