Hundreds bid adieu to martyred soldier in Himachal's Sirmaur district

Nahan (HP), Aug 12 (PTI) The mortal remains of Lance Naik Praveen Sharma, who lost his life during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to fire near his native village in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday.

The last rites of the soldier were performed at a crematorium near his native village Palu, in the Habban area of Rajgarh subdivision of Sirmaur district, about 130 km from Nahan, with full military and state honour late in the evening.

Amid slogans of "shahid amar rahe" (long live the martyr) renting the air, hundreds of people with tearful eyes paid last respects to Sharma who died while fighting to neutralise Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir during operation 'Rakshak' on Saturday.

Sharma was posted as Lance Naik of First Para (Special Force) in Anantnag.

The soldier's body was brought to his native village on Monday. Rajgarh SDM Raj Kumar laid a wreath on behalf of Himachal Pradesh government.

Pacchad MLA Reena Kashyap was among the several political, social and community leaders present at the crematorium to pay last respects to the martyr.

Earlier, hundreds of grief-stricken people from different villages of Sirmaur district gathered in Palu village to receive the mortal remains of Sharma wrapped in Tricolour.

The villagers also consoled his father Rajesh Sharma and mother Rekha Devi who lost their only son. The soldier was unmarried.

Major (retd) Deepak Dhawan, Deputy Director of Sainik Kalyan Board, Sirmaur said further formalities keeping in view the welfare of Sharma's family would be completed quickly.

He also appealed to people to give full respect to the parents and family of the martyr. PTI COR BPL RPA