Hundreds block national highway in Goa demanding arrest of woman social activist

Panaji, May 22 (PTI) Several hundred people on Wednesday evening blocked a national highway in North Goa demanding the arrest of woman social worker Shreya Dhargalkar, who has been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Dhargalkar, initially in the custody of Cuncolim police in South Goa in a similar offence, was granted bail by Judicial Magistrate First Class, Quepem, on Wednesday.

Late in the evening, a magistrate in Bicholim remanded her in judicial custody till June 4, said North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal.

However, much drama happened before her judicial remand.

At least 400 people gathered outside the Bicholim police station before spilling onto the national highway running through the city.

The protesters demanded that Dhargalkar be arrested and brought before them.

A senior official said that the Bicholim police have already registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Dhargalkar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after she posted a video referring to the devotees of Shree Devi Lairai.

As per eyewitnesses, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sagar Ekoskar tried to persuade the devotees to disperse underscoring that the law would take its course but the protesters didn't relent. PTI RPS NR