Hundreds gather along Imphal, Churachandpur roads in Manipur to greet PM

Imphal/Churachandpur, Sep 13 (PTI) People in large numbers gathered on both sides of the roads in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Imphal and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his visit to the strife-torn state.

On the streets, many enthusiasts furiously clicked on their mobile phones to capture the momentous occasion, while others stood waving placards and banners with slogans in praise of the PM.

They greeted the prime minister with cheers and waving of the national flags along the 7-km stretch from the Imphal airport to Kangla Fort, and also on his way to Churachandpur’s Peace Ground.

Schoolchildren in uniforms were also among those who gathered on both sides of the roads to have a glimpse of the prime minister.

Modi waved at the people and accepted their greetings with folded hands from inside his vehicle. The prime minister was also seen smiling at the enthusiastic people.

A similar scene was witnessed when the prime minister was going to Imphal airport for Assam.

During his visit to Manipur, the prime minister interacted with a section of the people belonging to the two warring communities, Kuki and Meitei, who were displaced due to the ethnic violence in the state.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, and addressed public meetings in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Addressing the public meeting in Imphal's Kangla Fort, Modi said a strong bridge of "trust" must be built between the people of the Hills and the Valley in Manipur.

The prime minister said his government was committed to "healing wounds, restoring confidence, and ensuring no family is left behind".

Addressing the meeting in Churachandpur, the PM urged various outfits to shun violence and asserted that his government stood firmly with the people of Manipur and was working towards the goal of making the strife-torn state a symbol of peace and prosperity.

Modi’s trip, the first since ethnic violence broke out two years ago, comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023. PTI CORR BDC