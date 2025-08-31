Hundreds gather in Latur district to mourn Maratha youth who died of heart attack in Mumbai

Latur, Aug 31 (PTI) Hundreds of people assembled on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Latur district to mourn a Maratha quota protester whose body was being transported from Mumbai to his village after he died of a heart attack in the metropolis.

Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare, resident of Takalgaon, had gone to Mumbai with a group of 40 men to participate in the ongoing quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange at the Azad Maidan.

While roaming in the Pydhonie area in south Mumbai on Saturday, he complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead, according to officials.

As his body was being taken to his native village for final rites, a large group of Maratha community members stopped the vehicle at Ahmedpur to pay their respects. The mourners also demanded government attention to Ghogare’s untimely death and the pending issue of Maratha reservation.

Ahmedpur Tehsildar Ujwala Pangarkar met the mourners and assured them that a recommendation would be made for a government job to a member of Ghogare's family and financial assistance for them.