Hundreds join protests against ropeway project in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 25 (PTI) The protests against the construction of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project in Himachal's Kullu district intensified on Friday and spilled onto adjoining Mandi town, where hundreds joined a march against the project.

A massive rally was taken out from Ramshila to Dhalpur in Himachal's Kullu district against the ropeway being built at the Bijili Mahadev temple in Kharahal valley of the district.

Protestors staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, and markets remained closed following a call by the local traders' body.

President of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Protest Committee Suresh Negi said that the temple is god's abode and should not be developed as a tourist destination.

"Bijli Mahadev has also clearly said in his 'Guru's Dev Vaani' (orders of the deity) that he does not approve of the ropeway at all and if the ropeway is installed forcefully, then people will have to bear the brunt of it," he said.

"It is our duty to respect his 'Dev Vaani'. People who have faith in local deities are making an all-out effort to save sacred places. Respecting the sentiments of the people, the central and state government should shelf the project," said Hemlata, a local.

Several organisations joined a march to the Seri Ground in Mandi district to raise their voice against the project.

Addressing protesters, Manish Vats, convener of Himachal Dev Sena, called for the project to be dropped, saying it would "spoil the sanctity" of religious shrines in the name of religious tourism.

"The community will not tolerate any interference with faith or nature. In case the government is keen to promote tourism, they should look for alternate locations and spare religious places and shrines," he said.

He said that for the first time, the famous Shiv temple has been closed for devotees during the auspicious month of 'Shravan', with visitors being redirected to have 'darshan' from outside.

He added that there would be no compromise with the "purity" of temples.

The Bijili Mahadev temple is located at a distance of 14 km from Kullu, and it takes a three-hour trek to get there.