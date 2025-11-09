Hundreds march in Kolkata seeking exemplary punishment for 14-year-old’s alleged abusers

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) A pro-Bengali advocacy group on Sunday staged a rally at Dumdum here demanding exemplary punishment for three youths accused of sexually torturing a 14-year-old girl in the area recently.

The accused, Rajesh Paswan, Vicky Paswan, and Sanju Sai, are in police custody in connection with the alleged abduction and assault of the class 8 student, who was allegedly taken to a hideout while returning from tuition and later dropped near her residence in the last week of October.

They have been booked under the POCSO Act.

Hundreds, including women, marched over 2 km from Airport Gate No. 1 to Nagerbazar via Kalidhan Colony and Gorabazar, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

"While political parties are silent over the ghastly incident for fear of losing votes, we will continue to be on the road till the perpetrators get exemplary punishment and Bengali daughters are safe," Bangla Pokkho general secretary Garga Chatterjee said. PTI SUS MNB