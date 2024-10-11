Hundreds of animals sacrificed as part of ‘Chhatar Jatra’ in Odisha on Mahashtami

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Oct 11 (PTI) Despite repeated appeals by the administration to desist from animal sacrifice, hundreds of goats and hens were slaughtered to "appease" Maa Manikeswar during the annual ‘Chhatar Jatra’ in Odisha's Bhawanipatna on Friday.

Every Mahastami, the eighth day of Durga Puja, the streets of Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of tribal-dominated Kalahandi in Odisha, become bloodstained as both tribal and non-tribal people publicly sacrifice animals in the presence of senior police and administrative officers, all of whom expressed their helplessness to stop the practice due to its deep ties to the religious sentiments of the local population, including the Kandha tribes.

Requesting anonymity, a senior magistrate said, "Though the administration held several awareness campaigns against animal sacrifice, people hardly consider it an act of cruelty." The official noted that while the practice has persisted for generations, there has been a decline in the number of animals slaughtered each year.

"Kalahandi district magistrate Sachin Power conducted a series of meetings with senior officials, police and public representatives. There was announcement in public address system and social media to desist people from animal sacrifice. But due to age old believe and tradition it had no impact on devotees," the official said.

Thousands of devotees also released doves before Chhatra as mark of fulfillment of their wishes.

According to custom, the ‘Chhatar Jatra’ symbolises Maa Manikeswari’s return from Jenakhal after the ritualistic secret puja at midnight to the main temple.

The procession, which began around 4 AM with the beating of drums like ‘Jena Badya’ and ‘Ghumura Badya,’ covered a 3 km distance to the main temple by noon. The event starts with a secret sacrifice of a buffalo, followed by mass animal sacrifice on the streets, a priest explained.

Upon arrival at the temple gate around noon, the procession was received by Maharaja Anant Pratap Deo, a member of the royal family. To maintain law and order, 15 platoons (each comprising 30 personnel) were deployed, as over three lakh people gathered for the occasion.

Power noted that the Jatra was conducted peacefully with the assistance of police and volunteers.

Unlike other Durga festivals in the state, the 'Chhatar Jatra' blends tribal, royal, and non-tribal cultures. Kalahandi is predominantly home to the Kandha tribes, who boast a rich tradition, culture, and musical heritage, tribal researcher Bhagaban Sahu said.

"The true display of Kandha tribal culture can be witnessed at the Chhatar Jatra. People from across the state visit Bhawanipatna town on Mahastami Day to experience the festival and immerse themselves in local culture," said Binita Mohapatra, a Bhubaneswar-based academic.