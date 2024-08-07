Hundreds of Bangladeshis gather at border with India seeking refuge

Jalpaiguri (WB), Aug 7 (PTI) Hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals gathered at the international border with India in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, seeking to crossover claiming that they were under attack in their country, officials said.

The incident happened near Dakshin Berubari village in the Jhaportala border outpost area, they said, adding that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) later took them back.

These people belonged to five villages in Bangladesh's Panchagarh district, which shares border with Jalpaiguri, they added.

"The Bangladeshis had gathered at the border, but none were able to enter India as the border was completely sealed. They were later taken back by the BGB," a BSF official said.

A local said that those gathered across the barbed wire were pleading to let them in.

"But we are helpless. They recounted their horrific experiences," he said.

Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after weeks of violent street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Yunus as the head of an interim government. PTI CORR PNT SOM