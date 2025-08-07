Hundreds of objectionable photos, videos of women found in Khewalkar's phone: Chakankar

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra State Commission for Women's chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Thursday alleged that hundreds of objectionable videos and photos of women were found in the mobile phone of Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse, and the police should probe the trafficking angle.

Khadse, a former BJP minister, termed her allegations a part of a conspiracy.

Last month, the Pune police's crime branch raided an apartment in the upscale Kharadi area and arrested seven persons including Khewalkar with suspected cocaine, marijuana, hookah set-ups and liquor.

Addressing a news conference, Chakankar said the commission on Thursday wrote to the state Director General of Police, seeking a probe by a special investigation team into the "rave party" with a focus on "forced prostitution" and human trafficking.

A hidden folder in Khewalkar's phone contained 252 videos and 1,497 photos of vulgar or indecent acts, and they were used to blackmail the girls, she alleged, adding that the possibility of a human trafficking racket can not be ruled out.

She demanded that the mobile phones, emails and financial transactions of the accused should also be probed.

When asked for reaction, Eknath Khadse said the police have not informed the family about any of the claims made by Chakankar. Chakankar was involving herself in the matter only because it had links with his daughter Rohini Khadse who heads the state unit of the NCP (SP)'s women's wing, he alleged.

"This is just a rumour and conspiracy," Khadse said. PTI PR KRK