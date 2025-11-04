Hundreds of people march in Guwahati seeking justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Hundreds of people marched through Guwahati on Tuesday demanding justice for singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore.

The protest march was organised by Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) and saw the participation of 25 other indigenous and students' outfits.

The rally began at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara.

"It has been 47 days since Zubeen Garg's death, yet we do not know how he died. The SIT says the case is under investigation, but the CM says Garg was murdered. Why is SIT not holding a press meet to reveal the facts," AJYCP president Palash Changmai asked.

He accused the authorities of withholding crucial information despite the public's demand for clarity.

Changmai appealed to the government to ensure a transparent and strict investigation so that the real culprits can be brought to book.

He said if the government fails to provide satisfactory updates related to the case soon, AJYCP will launch a statewide movement.

The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

Later, the Assam government set up a one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the death of the singer-lyricist-composer. PTI TR TR SOM