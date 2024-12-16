Hundreds of people take part in rally to protest attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) Hundreds of people participated in a rally in the heart of the city on Monday under the banner of 'Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti' to protest attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and continued incarceration of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

The rally which began at Sealdah station culminated at Rani Rashmoni Road, traversing a distance of 2 km as the participants raised slogans demanding the release of Das, formerly associated with ISKCON Bangladesh and demanding that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus stop atrocities on Hindus and other minorities.

The protesters carrying saffron flags and banners voiced concerns over the continuing violence targeting Hindus and their places of worship.

They demanded immediate action from the interim government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.

They alleged Das's arrest was unjustified and he was targetted for voicing attacks on Hindus and other minorities and their places of worship since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

They demanded that the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure that minorities can live in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Holding placards which read 'Bangladesh Hindu der opor akromon bandho karo," (stop attacks on minority Hindus) and 'Chinmoy Krishna Daser obilombe mukti chai' (we demand immediate release of Chinmoy Das), the processionists walked from Sealdah station to Esplanade-Rani Rasmoni Road via Moulali shouting slogans. PTI BSM SUS RG