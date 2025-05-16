Hundreds of political workers from Karjat join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Thane, May 16 (PTI) Hundreds of political workers including sarpanches of nine villages from Karjat area joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

They were inducted in the party in Shinde's presence at a ceremony at the Mayor's bungalow here, party sources said.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant was also present.

Besides sarpanches of nine villages, numerous panchayat members and other political workers led by Ramesh Babar of the Katraj Vikas Aghadi joined the ruling party, citing the lack of development in the region. PTI COR KRK