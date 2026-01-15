Hundreds of tribals protest in Panaji against Goa govt's Unity Mall project

Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) Hundreds of tribals staged a sit-in protest near the Goa assembly complex on Thursday demanding scrapping of the state government's Unity Mall project in their village.

A Unity Mall, conceived under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to promote local handicraft and commodities, is planned to be constructed at Chimbel village near Panaji. Local residents are, however, opposed to it and are on relay hunger strike for the last 18 days.

Tribals protesters on Thursday morning marched towards Porvorim where the winter session of the Goa legislative assembly is underway.

After being stopped before reaching the legislature complex, they sat on the road. The protesters were at the site even as night fell, vowing that they will not leave until the project was cancelled.

Opposition MLAs including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, and Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar visited the protestors. AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik also visited the site.

"We are demanding that the Unity Mall project be scrapped. The government cannot impose the project against the people's wishes," said Ajay Kholkar, a local youth who is leading the protest.

The project will endanger the lake in the village besides affecting the livelihoods of the local people, he claimed.

The BJP government has been defending the project, stating that it will provide employment.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, talking to reporters outside the assembly complex, said all necessary permissions have been procured. Some political elements were trying to obstruct the project which aims to highlight the rich culture and heritage of Goa, he said.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended his support to the tribals.

In a post on X, he said, "It is unfortunate that Goa's BJP Govt is ignoring its own people's demands for the past 18 days. Is a 'Unity Mall' more important than the wishes of the villagers? AAP stands with the people of Goa in this fight against destruction of Goa's land, rivers, and lakes." PTI RPS KRK