Hundreds of wildlife enthusiasts adopt varied species of animals & birds at Bengaluru zoo

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) Are you an animal lover and want to do your bit to conserve wildlife? In that case you can join the animal adoption programme of the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) here which through the scheme managed to raise over Rs 27 lakh from April to November this year.

To further create awareness, the BBP is also planning to rope in social media influencers to promote the programme.

According to a data shared by the BBP with PTI, over 400 people adopted animals and birds of varied species this year through which it collected Rs 27,65,623 during the April-November period. Through its one-day feeding programme, it collected Rs 1,56,128.

Started in 2007, through its animal adoption programme, the BBP provides an opportunity to adopt animals. The money collected through the programme is used to cover food, maintenance, and veterinary healthcare expenses, officials said.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of people showing interest in adopting animals and birds especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the financial year 2022-2023 (April to March), the BBP received Rs 75,52,096 under this programme; in 2021-2022, it collected Rs 10,54,935.

BBP Executive Director, Surya Sen said the main idea behind the adoption scheme is to make people participate in the wildlife conservation programme.

"The money collected through the adoption scheme per year is nominal. That's not the real expenditure. This scheme is to make people participate in the wildlife conservation programme. Otherwise, we are financially okay and the money collected is not a huge amount when compared to the entire expenditure.

We can do much better and reach out to more people. We still have scope. We want people to come and be part of the Biological Park. They should feel that it's their animals and that's the major idea of the programme," he told PTI.

Depending upon the financial capacity and their liking towards the species, people adopt animals or birds. Once adopted, they visit the park frequently to see these animals and they have also been given free entry passes, he said.

"We are also planning to rope in social media influencers, celebrities and create reels to create awareness and promote our animal adoption and one day feeding scheme," he added.

Asian elephant, Indian leopard, Green Winged Macaw, Peafowl, elephant, Royal Bengal Tiger, lion, deer, African Grey Parrot, King Cobra, python, ostrich, rat snake, tortoise, zebra and squirrel, among others, are some of the species adopted by visitors at the BBP.

These species are available under "Adopt Animals" scheme for rates per year in categories under "Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze". The Asiatic Elephant, Lion, Tiger, Giraffe would cost Rs three lakh per year, Hippopotamus Rs two lakh per year, Leopard and Bear Rs 50,000, Hyena Rs 30,000, while Love birds and Rat snake would cost Rs 1,000 per year, according to the officials. PTI AMP SS