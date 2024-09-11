Hundreds pay obeisance to Radha Rani at Barsana temple on Radha Ashtami

Mathura, Sep 11 (PTI) Hundreds of pilgrims on Wednesday paid obeisance to Radha Rani at Barsana’s Ladli temple as she was given a bath with 51 quintals of milk, curd, honey and other items and later adorned with attire and ornaments worth Rs 31 lakh on the occasion of Radha Ashtami.

The Abhishek (bathing) ceremony was conducted in the morning during the 'Brahma Muhurta' amid chants of Vedic hymns.

"The Abhishek was performed with a mixture of 51 quintals of milk, curd, honey, khandsari, ghee and eleven varieties of herbs," the priest of Ladli temple, Ras Bihari Goswami, said.

"This was followed by 'aarti' and 'darshan' in a golden cradle. The deity was adorned with rare 'poshak' (attire) and ornaments valued at over Rs 31 lakh amid the chants of 'Radhe Radhe'," the priest said. Hundreds of pilgrims, who had gathered at the temple to participate in the celebrations, performed the 'parikrama' of Gahvar Van while singing religious songs, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen said no untoward incidents has been reported even though the influx of pilgrims continues in the area.

Radha Ashtami was also celebrated at Radha Ballabh temple in Vrindavan.

Temple priest Mohit Maral Goshwami said priests danced in a circle, singing "Radha Pyari Ne Janam Liyo Hai, Kunvar Kishori Ne Janam Liyo Hai," and celebrated with turmeric mixed curd splashed on the group for half an hour. The Abhishek ceremony was also held at temples in Rawal village, Dwarkadhish temple, Srikrishna Janmasthan's Keshav Deo temple, Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan, and other temples in Brijbhumi, Rakesh Tiwari, legal advisor and PRO of Dwarkadhish temple, said.

Earlier this week, security was stepped up in Barsana town here ahead of the Radha Asthami festival celebrations.

"Without compromising on security, every effort would be made to provide easy 'darshan' to several lakh pilgrims, who will pay their obeisance to deity in Ladli temple on this occasion. Barsana has been divided into seven zones and 16 sectors with senior level officers as in-charge of zones and SDM-level officers as in-charge of sectors," District Magistrate Shailendra Singh had said.

A total of seven additional SPs, 34 circle officers, 78 inspectors, 290 sub-inspectors, 1,400 constables, 375 home guards, and two companies of PAC have been deployed to ensure security at the fair, the DM had said.

He had added that a few personnel, including women constables in plain clothes, will be stationed inside the temple to prevent chain snatching, pickpocketing and mobile phone thefts.

According to the officials, 52 CCTVs with drone cameras will keep a watch on anti-social elements. To prevent drowning incidents, barbed fencing has been installed around three major 'kunds' (ponds) in Barsana.

