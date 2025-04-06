Hundreds resort to hunger strike over non-supply of drinking water in Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar

Rishikesh, Apr 6 (PTI) Hundreds of people in Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar began a hunger strike accusing the government of failing to supply drinking water as promised under the Centre's Har Ghar Jal scheme.

The protestors have been on strike since Saturday at the 'Zero Band' of Bharpur Patti on the Badrinath highway, 13 km from Kaudiyala in Tehri Garhwal district.

Despite spending Rs 33 crore, protestors alleged, drinking water has not been supplied.

Har Ghar Jal is a central government scheme that aims to provide water connections in all rural households.

Uttarakhand Gram Pradhan Sangathan spokesperson Pushpa Rawat alleged that officials had earlier assured that water supply would be streamlined in the area under the drinking water project by March 12, but it has not happened so far and people are unhappy about it.

Rawat said 23 villages of the Bachelikhal development block were to be supplied water under the scheme.

She alleged that instead of constructing a water tank under the scheme, only a pit has been made till now and authorities are giving "false assurances" to the people.

The protestors have decided that this mass movement will continue till water supply is provided, Rawat added.

The aim of the strike is to ensure water supply in every house in the area under the scheme, she said.

Former MLA Om Gopal Rawat, Master Dinesh Singh, who was the mayoral candidate in the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation and several gram pradhans and panchayat members also participated in the hunger strike.