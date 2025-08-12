Hundreds throng as Akshay Kumar inaugurates a showroom in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) Akshay Kumar drew a huge crowd of enthusiastic fans who waited for hours in overcast conditions to catch a glimpse of the actor as he unveiled a new showroom here.

Fans including men, women and children from the city and outside J&K gathered in anticipation of the actor’s arrival to inaugurate Kalyan Jewellers' showroom at Dogra Chowk here.

Kumar, whose upcoming film "Jolly LLB 3" is scheduled to release on September 19, thanked the people of Jammu for their warm welcome.

"Jai Mata Di", the actor said as he reached the stage and announced that he had reached on time and there should be no complaint from anyone.

"I am delighted to be here today for the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers’ grand flagship showroom. It is a privilege to represent Kalyan Jewellers, a brand deeply rooted in the values of trust, transparency, and customer focus," he said.

The actor reciprocated the chants of "I love you" from the fans and also repeated 'Khand Meethe Log Dogre' - the phrase coming from the folk song 'O Mithi Dogre Di Boli Te Khand Mithe Log Dogre," meaning "Sweet is the Dogri tongue sweet are the Dogras." One of the fans informed the actor that she had come all the way from Pune on hearing that he is visiting her birth place to meet him after making similar failed attempts in the past, Kumar said he is sorry for not meeting her in Pune.

On request from one of the fans about his message to the army post operation Sindoor, he said "You all know what our country is doing?".

Commenting on the new showroom, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, said, “With the launch of our all-new Kalyan Jewellers’ flagship showroom in Jammu, the aim is to create a holistic ecosystem and cater to the distinct needs of our customers, enhancing their shopping experience." PTI TAS TAS BK BK