Hundreds throng Puri burn victim's village to pay last respects

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of people thronged Bayabar village in Odisha's Puri district on Monday to pay last respects to the mortal remains of a 15-year-old girl who died of burn injuries.

The girl, who was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants after pouring inflammable substance on her body near her house in Balanga area on July 19, was airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi the next day, but she succumbed to over 70 per cent burn injuries on Saturday evening, sparking a massive outrage in Odisha and elsewhere.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also the local MLA of Nimapara assembly segment, along with Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnayak, visited the girl's house and offered condolences to her family.

The girl's mortal remains reached the village late on Sunday night after it was brought to the Biju Patnaik International Airport here from the national capital.

"The girl's body was kept at her house at Nuagopalpur bustee of Bayabar village for people to pay their last respects to the departed soul," a local person said.

According to the tradition of the community, the girl's body would be buried near the village, preparations for which have been completed, police said, adding that around 100 personnel have been deployed at Bayabar.

Though the victim's mother, in her FIR, alleged that three people set her daughter on fire on the morning of July 19, Odisha Police, hours after the teenager's death, claimed that no person was involved in the incident and requested that no sensational statements be made over the matter.

The girl's father also released a video, claiming that she ended her life due to mental distress.