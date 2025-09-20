Hundreds throng Zubeen’s residence in Guwahati; hold spontaneous memorials

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) People from all walks of life thronged Zubeen Garg’s residence in Guwahati on Saturday, standing in solidarity with the bereaved family as they awaited the arrival of the singer’s mortal remains from Singapore, where he died the previous day.

From political leaders and artists to members of the general public, hundreds lined up at the late singer’s flat in the city's Kahilipara area.

Condolence meetings and memorials were held across the state, with commercial establishments in different parts, including Guwahati, spontaneously closing down as a mark of respect for Garg.

Garg (52), who was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, had gone with 17 others on a yacht trip and died while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

He said autopsy was conducted at a Singapore hospital on Saturday and the body is expected to reach New Delhi late in the night, from where it will be flown to Guwahati in a chartered flight.

A garlanded photograph of the singer was placed in the parking lot of the apartment, where the fans and well-wishers paid floral tributes.

The singer’s wife, Garima Garg, also joined the mourners for sometime as she sat among them, wiping away tears.

State Congress president and party’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "It is still difficult to believe that Zubeen da is no more. I request all to give a befitting farewell to the singer so that his soul finds peace in the after-world and wherever he is, he knows how much we loved him." Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, talking to reporters after calling on the bereaved family, said, "The family is in deep sorrow and we are with them in sharing this grief." Questioning the circumstances of Zubeen’s death, Gogoi said, "Though the chief minister has announced a CID inquiry, we feel that a CBI probe is needed. A CBI probe along with the investigation by Singapore authorities will assuage our apprehensions." The Raijor Dal leader’s demand came in the wake of allegations of ‘negligence’ on part of the festival organisers, leading to the singer’s death.

Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, paying his respects, said with Zubeen’s death, the state has lost one of the most passionate voices.

"He was an identity of Assam. His songs, his creations touched every strata of society. It is now our responsibility to keep alive his songs, his ideals," he said.

Rallies and memorials were organised in several parts of the state, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Nagaon, as people came out to pay their tributes, singing popular numbers of the heartthrob together.

Events and competitions, be it sports or cultural, were postponed or cancelled by different organisations for next three days as a sign of respect to the deceased singer.

