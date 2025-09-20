Hundreds throng Zubeen's residence in Guwahati; spontaneous memorials held across Assam

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) People from all walks of life thronged Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati on Saturday, standing in solidarity with the bereaved family as they awaited the arrival of the singer's mortal remains from Singapore, where he died the previous day.

Condolence meetings and memorials were held across the state, with commercial establishments in different parts, including Guwahati, spontaneously closing down as a mark of respect for Garg.

From candlelight marches to street-corner memorials, people came out in hundreds across the state throughout the day, singing together the evergreen compositions of the singer-composer and shedding tears in his memory.

Garg (52), who was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, had gone with 17 others on a yacht trip and died while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

He said autopsy was conducted at a Singapore hospital on Saturday, and the body is expected to reach New Delhi late in the night, from where it will be flown to Guwahati in a chartered flight.

Garg's mortal remains will be first taken to his Kahilipara residence and then kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex in Sarusajai area of the city for public homage from 9 am to 7 pm on Sunday, officials said.

At the late singer's flat in Kahilipara area of Guwahati, from political leaders and artists to members of the general public, hundreds lined up to pay their respects.

A garlanded photograph of the singer was placed in the parking lot of the apartment, where fans and well-wishers paid floral tributes.

The singer's wife, Garima Garg, also joined the mourners for some time as she sat among them, wiping away tears.

State Congress president and party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said, "It is still difficult to believe that Zubeen da is no more. I request all to give a befitting farewell to the singer so that his soul finds peace in the after-world and wherever he is, he knows how much we loved him." Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, talking to reporters after calling on the bereaved family, said, "The family is in deep sorrow and we are with them in sharing this grief." Questioning the circumstances of Zubeen's death, Gogoi said, "Though the chief minister has announced a CID inquiry, we feel that a CBI probe is needed. A CBI probe, along with the investigation by Singapore authorities, will assuage our apprehensions." The Raijor Dal leader's demand came in the wake of allegations of negligence on the part of the festival organisers, leading to the singer's death.

Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, paying his respects, said with Zubeen's death, the state has lost one of the most passionate voices.

"He was an identity of Assam. His songs, his creations, touched every strata of society. It is now our responsibility to keep alive his songs, his ideals," he said.

As the crowd swelled in front of the flat, Zubeen’s family appealed to the well-wishers to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident in this moment of tragedy.

Rallies and memorials were organised in several parts of the state, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tezpur and Nagaon, as people came out to pay their tributes, singing popular numbers of the heartthrob together.

In Latasil Playground in Guwahati, people continued to gather since Friday evening to pay their tributes at a memorial organised by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

From cultural field artistes to sportspersons like sprinter Hima Das, all thronged the playground, which also hosts an annual Rongali Bihu function where Garg was a regular performer.

College students led initiatives in organising condolence meets in different parts, including Cotton University in Guwahati, while civil society members also joined in memorial meetings and marches.

Mourners joined each other in singing Zubeen’s popular numbers, while in other venues his songs played over the mike.

Events and competitions, be it sports or cultural, were postponed or cancelled by different organisations for the next three days as a mark of respect to the deceased singer. PTI SSG MNB SSG RG