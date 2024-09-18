'Hundreds witness 'pulikali' in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala) Sep 18 (PTI) Hundreds of artists wore masks and stripes resembling a tiger and danced like the big cat as part of the annual "pulikali" celebration in Thrissur, known as the cultural capital of Kerala, on Wednesday.

The 'puli kali' or the tiger-dance began here with the participants, who came as part of seven teams, dancing and moving like the big cat.

A large number of people including foreigners flocked to the town and thronged both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the "tigers".

As part of the 'puli kali' procession, several cultural programmes and tableaux were also showcased here.

The tiger dance marked the finale of the annual Onam celebrations in the central district. PTI LGK SA