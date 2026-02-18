Hungarian parliamentary delegation calls on RS deputy chairman

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A parliamentary delegation from Hungary led by deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Lajos Oláh called on Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh in Parliament on Wednesday.

Harivansh underlined the commitment of both the countries on democratic governance, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on integrating technology for public good, he said highlighting India's digital transformation.

Harivansh referred to the AI Impact Summit currently being held in Delhi titled 'Democratising AI, Bridging the AI Divide', which focuses on making Artificial Intelligence accessible and beneficial for everyone.

The deputy chairman also noted that India has successfully rolled out several flagship digital public infrastructure projects, including digital identity Aadhaar, payment system UPI and DigiLocker, to enable paperless governance and enhance service delivery.

He observed that both countries could share expertise, experiences for mutual benefit, and sought insights into Hungary's efforts in using AI across key sectors, including governance, education, healthcare, and parliamentary affairs.

On bilateral cooperation, the deputy chairman appreciated the Government of Hungary for its support in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Highlighting education as significant area of collaboration, Harivansh appreciated Hungary's active participation in specialised training courses tailored for professionals in the fields of banking, audit, and parliamentary procedures, organised under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, a flagship initiative of India's development partnership since 1964.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and other senior officials of the secretariat were also present on the occasion. PTI SKC SKC SKY SKY