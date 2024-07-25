Hunger strike against proposed Vadavan port in Palghar enters second day

Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) A hunger strike against the proposed Vadavan mega port in Maharashtra's Palghar district entered its second day on Thursday.

The Anti-Vadavan Port Struggle Committee said the construction will see reclamation of 5,000 acres of land, which would disturb the region's bio diversity, resulting in severe losses to fishermen, farmers and residents.

"Vadavan region, known as Asia's primary fish seed production hub, faces irreversible damage if the port project proceeds. This move threatens the livelihoods of lakhs of fishermen and jeopardizes traditional businesses, agricultural activities, and small-scale industries dependent on the area's natural resources," said Narayan Patil, president of Anti-Vadavan Port Sangharsh Samiti.

Since Wednesday, the strike has been attended by Maharashtra Congress leaders including state unit chief Nana Patole and Maharashtra Fishermen Action Committee president Ramkrishna Tandel. PTI COR BNM