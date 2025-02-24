Hunger strike in Wayanad demanding landslide rehabilitation; LDF stages protest in Delhi

New Delhi/Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 24 (PTI) A protest demanding swift rehabilitation for survivors of the Mundakai-Chooramala landslides was held in Wayanad on Monday, while another took place in New Delhi against the central government's alleged negligence toward disaster victims.

In Wayanad, landslide survivors under the People's Action Committee (Janakeeya Action Samiti) staged a hunger strike in front of the district collectorate, highlighting the plight of the victims. Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF staged a protest in Delhi.

Protesters in Wayanad expressed concerns over the government's delay in rehabilitation efforts and its decision to allocate only five cents of land per family instead of the previously promised 10 cents.

The demonstration began with a floral tribute at Puthumala, where landslide victims were laid to rest.

According to the protesters, several months have passed since the disaster, yet the government has neither initiated rehabilitation measures nor completed the land acquisition process.

In New Delhi, the LDF Wayanad district committee is staging a day-night protest against the central government's alleged negligence toward Wayanad landslide disaster victims.

The protest, which began at 10 am, was inaugurated by All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Viju Krishnan.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas accused Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi of failing to intervene on behalf of her constituents, even as the central government continues to overlook the disaster victims.

He also alleged that she had not even submitted a memorandum on the issue.

Viju Krishnan urged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to break their silence on Wayanad’s demands.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh extended his full support to the protest, questioning what assistance had been provided to the victims despite the Prime Minister’s visit to Wayanad receiving widespread media coverage.

The protest in Delhi will continue on Tuesday.

The agitation demands the allocation of the Rs 2,000 crore requested by the state for disaster relief in Wayanad and the waiver of debts for affected families.

A total of 165 volunteers, including disaster victims, are participating.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister, alleging that even six months after the horrific tragedy, the people of Mundakkai and Chooralmala continue to endure unimaginable hardships while trying to rebuild their lives.

In her letter, she urged the PM to convert the government's relief package into a grant.

The Congress General Secretary stated that the people of Wayanad deserve every possible form of assistance and support to recover from the disaster.

"As the MP for Wayanad Lok Sabha, I felt it my duty to apprise you of the plight of the people of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in my constituency. It is truly heartbreaking that even six months after a horrific tragedy destroyed their lives and livelihoods, they are still facing unimaginable hardships while trying to rebuild," Priyanka said.

On Sunday morning, tensions ran high in Chooralmala, Wayanad, as police blocked protesters from marching to condemn the alleged delay in rehabilitation efforts.

The Kerala government had earlier approved a comprehensive rehabilitation project for survivors of the devastating landslides.

The project involves setting up two townships to provide a safe and sustainable living environment for those affected by the disaster.

The landslides that struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30 last year left over 200 people dead and many others injured, nearly wiping out both areas. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ADB