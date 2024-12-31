Hunger strike, indefinite shutdown against abolition of Rajasthan districts

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Protests against the Rajasthan government's decision to abolish nine newly-created districts continued for a third day on Tuesday, with protesters in one district launching a hunger strike while those in another announcing an indefinite shutdown.

The state government on December 28 decided to abolish nine of the 17 districts created by the previous Congress dispensation, saying they were neither practical nor in public interest.

Three new divisions -- Pali, Banswara and Sikar -- were also dissolved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The state will now have seven divisions and 41 districts.

Protesting against the decision, some people in Neem Ka Thana district have started a hunger strike. In Anupgarh, an indefinite shutdown has been announced against the government's move.

Agitators under the Jila Bachao Samiti's banner held a sit-in and burned tires outside the Neem Ka Thana collector's office, demanding reinstatement of its district status.

Local leaders, including a zila parishad chairman and a panchayat samiti president, have resigned in solidarity with the protesters.

Samiti convenor Praveen Jakhar said, "Since 1952, people of this region have been demanding district status. The BJP government has done dirty politics. People will continue the hunger strike until their demand is met." In Anupgarh, local businesses and markets have been shut in protest, with even petrol pumps operating for limited hours.

Farmers and traders have suspended all activities.

Save Anupgarh District Sangarsh Committee leader Suresh Bishnoi said, "We are united as it is a fight for our future. We will continue to protest until the government reinstates district status." Sukhram Bishnoi, a former minister in the Congress government, led the protests in Sanchore and accused local MLA Jeevaram Chaudhary of not raising the issue.

Addressing a gathering, he emphasised the long-term importance of district status and urged people to prepare for a long struggle.

Highlighting geographical disparities, Bishnoi said if Deeg -- located only 35 kilometres from Bharatpur -- could retain its district status, so should Sanchore, situated 180 kilometres from Jalore.

"If we don't act now, future generations will see us as careless. But if we succeed, they will remember us as protectors of their rights," he said.

A memorandum was submitted to additional district magistrate Pramod Kumar Bishnoi.

Protests were also seen in Pali against the revocation of its division status.

Led by Magharaj Soni of the Pali Sambhag Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, advocates and residents gathered outside the Pali court and held a protest.

"The previous government's decision gave us hope that Pali would grow into a major hub with new opportunities. Offices for top officials were already set up. Revoking our division status has crushed that progress. We will fight until justice is served," Soni said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has called the decision to abolish the nine districts "unfortunate".

Madhya Pradesh is a smaller state compared to Rajasthan but has 53 districts while Rajasthan only has 41, he has said.

The nine Rajasthan districts abolished are Anupgarh, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Kekri, Neem Ka Thana, Sanchore and Shahpura. PTI AG SZM SZM